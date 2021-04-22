According to coach Joel Quenneville, Verhaeghe (upper body) could return during the Panthers' upcoming four-game road trip, but it's more likely that he'll return after it.

This news suggests Verhaeghe will likely miss Florida's next six games. That's a huge blow to the Panthers and fantasy managers alike, as Verhaege has enjoyed a breakout season in 2020-21, having racked up 17 goals and 35 points while posting a plus-23 rating in 42 contests. Given the length of his expected absence, Verhaeghe could end up on injured reserve in the coming days.