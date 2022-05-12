Verhaeghe scored twice and added three assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.

Verhaeghe was already enjoying a productive postseason before Wednesday, but this effort cemented it. He scored the Panthers' first goal to spark the comeback and also had their fourth, which stood as the game-winner. His other three points were primary assists to Patric Hornqvist, Sam Reinhart and Claude Giroux. Verhaeghe is up to five tallies, five helpers, 13 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-6 rating through five contests.