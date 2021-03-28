Verhaeghe scored a hat trick and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Verhaeghe scored all of the Panthers' goals in regulation time -- one at even strength, one on the power play and the third shorthanded. He also picked up a helper on Aaron Ekblad's overtime tally. Verhaeghe has been impressive this year with 15 goals, 28 points, 81 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 23 PIM through 34 contests. He's playing an all-situations role with top-six duties at even strength.