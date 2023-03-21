Verhaeghe netted two goals in Monday's 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.
Verhaeghe found the back of the net early in the first period to put Florida up 2-0 and added a second marker while the Panthers had a man advantage in the third. That's pushed him up to 36 goals and 63 points in 69 contests this season, including 12 power-play points. Verhaeghe is on a five-game scoring streak, contributing four goals and eight points in that span.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Lights lamp twice in big win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Collects helper in overtime win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two-point night in win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Lights lamp in loss•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Nets 30th in OT win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Gets two points in loss•