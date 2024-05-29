Verhaeghe scored his ninth goal of the postseason in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win versus New York in Game 4.

Verhaeghe extended his point streak to five games after potting a goal on the power play in Tuesday's win. The 28-year-old also fired four shots on net in 20:04 of ice time. Verhaeghe is up to six points in this series after notching just two points in Florida's second-round series versus Boston. In 15 postseason appearances to this point, Verhaeghe leads the team in goals with nine and is tied for second on the team in points with 17.