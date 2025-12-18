Verhaeghe scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Verhaeghe has seven goals and four assists over eight outings this month. The 30-year-old forward is up to 11 goals, 27 points, 82 shots on net, 33 hits and a plus-3 rating over 32 appearances this season. Verhaeghe's surge has allowed him to remain in a stable top-six role with a spot on the first power-play unit.