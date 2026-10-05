Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Verhaeghe has collected a goal, an assist, four shots and a plus-3 rating over three games this season. The 31-year-old winger is filling a top-six role, working primarily with Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk. Verhaeghe has logged at least 53 points in each of the last five seasons, though his shot volume plummeted last year, which could lead to lower offense if it doesn't bounce back. That said, his consistency makes him a reliable fantasy winger.