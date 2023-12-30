Watch Now:

Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old continues to come up big when it matters for the Panthers. Verhaeghe's last two tallies have been game-winners, giving him four on the season to tie his career high, and over the last 13 contests he's piled up eight goals and 14 points.

More News