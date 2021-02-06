Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 victory over the Predators.

The 25-year-old continues to be one of the surprises of the early part of the NHL season. Verhaeghe has six goals and nine points through eight games, with two of the tallies being game-winners, and he appears to have locked down a spot alongside Aleksander Barkov on Florida's top line. He's only taken 15 shots on goal, making his goal-scoring pace unsustainable unless he starts firing the puck more often, but if Verhaeghe can work onto the top power-play unit at some point it might soften the blow of any regression that could be coming.