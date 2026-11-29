Verhaeghe scored a goal Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

The goal was his first in nine games. Verhaeghe was in the right place at the right time on a four-on-four in the second frame. He ripped a one-timer over Andrei Vasilevskiy's shoulder from the right circle after Sam Bennett outmuscled J.J. Moser for the puck and fed him the puck. Verhaeghe had gotten off to a torrid start to the season, but his pace has slowed. He has just three points (one goal, two assists; 15 shots) in his last seven contests.