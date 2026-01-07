default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Verhaeghe scored a goal in a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

It was his first goal in nine games and first point in eight. Verhaeghe has 12 goals, 17 assists and 95 shots this season, which puts him on pace for 58 points this season. It looks like last season's 53-point campaign may not be the outlier many thought it was.

More News