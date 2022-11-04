Verhaeghe scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Verhaeghe played the hero Thursday, tying the game with 1:22 left in the third period to force overtime. The Panthers would win in a four-round shootout. The multi-point effort was Verhaeghe's third of the season as he continues to hold down a top-line role. He's at five goals, four assists, 25 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 11 appearances. The 27-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in four of the last five games.