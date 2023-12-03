Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

His goal came on a rebound in the third. Verhaeghe has put up two straight two-point games (two goals, two assists). And he has five points, including three goals, and 17 shots in his last four games. Verhaeghe sits third in Panthers' scoring with 20 points, and second in goals (11). He's behind his 2022-23 pace (42 goals, 73 points), but not by much -- he could deliver 68 points, including 37 goals, if he can keep this up. Verhaeghe is the one that got away from both the Leafs, who drafted him in 2013, and the Lightning, who traded him to their cross-state rival in 2019.