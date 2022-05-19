Verhaeghe will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Verhaeghe's status for Thursday's contest likely won't be determined until the Panthers take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to deploy him in daily contests should plan accordingly. The 26-year-old forward has been excellent this postseason, having racked up six goals and 12 points through seven contests.