Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Friday's Game 6 versus Washington.

It'll be a huge loss for Florida if Verhaeghe is unable to go against the Capitals on Friday, as he's been the Panthers' best forward this postseason, leading the team with five goals and 10 points through five contests. Confirmation on his status for Game 6 likely wont be released until Florida takes the ice for pregame warmups.