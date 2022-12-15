Verhaeghe (illness) is slated to be a game-time decision for Thursday's contest against Pittsburgh.

Verhaeghe missed Tuesday's 4-0 win against Columbus because of the illness. He has 15 goals and 24 points in 29 contests in 2022-23. If the 27-year-old is able to play Thursday, he will likely serve on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.