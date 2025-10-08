Verhaeghe scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Chicago.

Verhaeghe gave Florida a 2-1 lead at 14:08 of the first while on the power play. He wired the puck over Spencer Knight's right shoulder, who was scrambling to get in position after wandering out to play the puck. Verhaeghe delivered just 53 points last season after two straight 70-plus campaigns. But he's also one of just six active NHLers to win three Stanley Cups. And with the team dealing with injuries already, Verhaeghe will be one of the players who will be looked to for extra offense. That's a great opportunity for managers who got him a few rounds lower than expected based on last year's output.