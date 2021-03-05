Verhaeghe scored a goal on three shots Thursday in a 5-4 victory over Nashville.

Verhaeghe opened the scoring with his eight goal of the season, jumping on a loose puck in front and sweeping it past Pekka Rinne at the 6:29 mark of the first period. The 25-year-old is already just one goal away from matching the nine he collected in all of 2019-20 (52 games) with Tampa Bay.