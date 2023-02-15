Verhaeghe scored a goal and registered an assist in Florida's 6-2 loss to St. Louis on Tuesday.

Verhaeghe's goal came at 13:28 of the third period and at that point, it merely reduced the Blues' lead to 5-2. He has 29 goals and 49 points in 56 contests this season. Verhaeghe was held off the scoresheet in his previous three games.