Verhaeghe supplied a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Verhaeghe earned his fourth multi-point game in the span of just five contests, giving him four goals and eight points in that stretch. The 28-year-old now has 19 goals and 34 points in 37 appearances this season. Verhaeghe is proving that his breakout 73-point 2022-23 campaign was just the beginning while serving on the first power-play unit and as a member of Florida's top-six forward corps.