Verhaeghe scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Verhaeghe put the Panthers ahead 3-1 at 7:24 of the third period, and he also set up Tobias Bjornfot's second tally of the game to close out the scoring in the final minute. This was Verhaeghe's fifth multi-point effort over the last eight games, a span in which he has three goals and eight assists. The 30-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 40 points, 111 shots on net, 48 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 50 outings this season. Verhaeghe's offense has been strong lately, making him a reliable option in fantasy.