Verhaeghe tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-1 victory over the Predators.

Verhaeghe tallied the eventual game-winner 1:11 into the third period, beating Juuse Saros with a wrister, before adding an assist on Matthew Tkachuk's empty-netter later in the frame. The 28-year-old Verhaeghe has at least one point in 11 of his last 14 games -- he's posted nine goals and 11 assists in that span. Overall, Verhaeghe's up to 46 points (24 goals, 22 assists) through 46 games this season.