Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will be in Friday's lineup against the Capitals, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Verhaeghe was considered a game-time call for unknown reasons but he'll be in his usual top-line role for a potential series-clinching Game 6 matchup. The 26-year-old racked up five points in Wednesday's Game 5 victory, giving him 10 points this series.
