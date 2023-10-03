Verhaeghe (muscle tightness) is expected to play in Tuesday's preseason contest against Tampa Bay.

Verhaeghe, who tweaked something Sept. 21 during Florida's first training camp practice, is poised to make his exhibition debut. He amassed 42 goals and a career-high 73 points in 81 games last season. Verhaeghe is projected to skate on the top line and the first power-play unit this campaign.