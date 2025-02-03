Verhaeghe scored three goals, dished an assist and posted a plus-4 rating in Sunday's home win over the Islanders.

Sunday's performance was Verhaeghe's best offensively this season, tallying a hat trick on just three shots. This was Verhaeghe's first hat trick of the season and the fourth of his career. The 29-year-old winger has six points over his last two games with a plus-6 rating and 12 shots on net. Overall, Verhaeghe has 15 goals, 26 assists, 41 points and 165 shots on net in 54 appearances. Playing on the top line at even strength for the Panthers, the winger is in a brilliant position to use this game as a fire starter. Verhaeghe has posted back-to-back seasons with more than 70 points. While he is off the pace to hit that mark again, high-level play from the Canadian winger will only further push the Panthers towards another cup run. In fantasy, Verhaeghe is a lineup lock for the time being after his six-point weekend.