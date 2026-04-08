Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Hits 25 goal mark
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Montreal.
Verhaeghe followed Donovan Sebrango's end-to-end rush and buried the defender's rebound from the left circle. Verhaeghe has a goal in each of his last two games and 25 on the season (55 points; 76 games). Aside from his two 70-plus point regular seasons, he is a consistent 50-55 point NHL winger who tickles the twine 20-25 times a campaign. This season, he struggled like the rest of the team with so many stars out of the lineup due to injury.
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