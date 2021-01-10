Verhaeghe is skating on the first line as the lineup inches closer to finalizing, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

After signing with the Panthers in October, Verhaeghe has impressed enough in camp to be skating alongside Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair on the first line. Verhaeghe got his first shot in the NHL last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring nine goals and 13 points in 52 games, but the Bolts chose not to qualify the 25-year-old. Although he showed scoring promise in the minors -- putting up 34 goals and 82 points in the 2018-19 season with AHL Syracuse -- he shouldn't be expected to make a huge offensive leap even if he sticks on the first line.