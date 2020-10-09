Verhaeghe signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Panthers on Friday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

After toiling in the minors for four seasons, Verhaeghe was afforded an opportunity with the Lightning last season and made the most of it, scoring nine goals and adding two helpers over 52 games. He also posted two assists over eight postseason contests. The 25-year-old center didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Lightning, so he will look to earn a more consistent role with the Panthers.