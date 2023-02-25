Verhaeghe scored his 31st goal of the season in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

He spoiled Craig Anderson's shutout bid in the third period by taking a pass from Anthony Duclair off his skate before going top shelf, but it was all the offense Florida could manage on the night. Verhaeghe continues to surge, and over the last 12 games the 27-year-old has eight goals and 14 points, leaving him just two points shy of tying the career-high 55 he racked up in 2021-22.