Verhaeghe scored two goals in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Canadiens.

Both goals came in the first period, with the second being the Panthers' franchise-record seventh of the frame. The 27-year-old is taking full advantage of his placement on a line with the red-hot Matthew Tkachuk, and over the last 12 games Verhaeghe's collected six goals and 12 points -- adding to his career-best totals on the season of 34 goals and 59 points.