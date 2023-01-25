Verhaeghe scored two goals on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.
His tallies late in the first and third periods tied the game each time, but Florida's luck ran out in OT. Verhaeghe extended his point streak to six games with the performance, and the 27-year-old has already set a new career high on the season with 25 goals in only 49 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two points against Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Supplies helper in win•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Pots 19th goal•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Posts multi-point performance•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Will play Thursday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Game-time decision Thursday•