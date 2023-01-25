Verhaeghe scored two goals on a team-high six shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

His tallies late in the first and third periods tied the game each time, but Florida's luck ran out in OT. Verhaeghe extended his point streak to six games with the performance, and the 27-year-old has already set a new career high on the season with 25 goals in only 49 games.