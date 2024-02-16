Verhaeghe scored two goals including the game-winner in Thursday's 4-0 victory over the Sabres.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period before adding an empty-netter in the third, but the first tally was all the support Anthony Stolarz would need. It was Verhaeghe's third multi-goal performance of the season, and it continued a hot streak that has seen him erupt for 12 goals and 27 points over the last 20 games. After breaking out for a career-high 42 goals last season, Verhaeghe is nearly matching that pace in 2023-24 and sits two markers short of another 30-goal campaign.