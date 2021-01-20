Verhaeghe scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.

After notching a helper in his Florida debut Sunday, Verhaeghe lit the lamp in the first and second periods Tuesday to hand the Panthers a 3-1 lead that they almost squandered. The 25-year-old has posted some big numbers in the AHL, but after scoring nine goals in 52 games for the Bolts in his NHL debut last season, expectations should be kept modest for now despite his quick start to the current campaign.