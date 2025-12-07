Verhaeghe scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Both tallies came in the second period as the Panthers launched an initial rally from an early 4-1 deficit. It's the first multi-goal performance of the season for Verhaeghe, and he extended his point streak to five games in the process -- a stretch in which he's erupted for five goals and 10 points.