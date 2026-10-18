Verhaeghe scored a natural hat trick in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Kraken.

Verhaeghe's name will be immortalized in the Hockey Hall of Fame with the effort. The Panthers are the first team in NHL history to record a natural hat trick in three straight games. Brady Tkachuk had a natural hat trick in each of the team's previous two games. Verhaeghe has been white hot of late, putting up five goals and an assist in his last three games (nine shots). Overall, he has six goals, two assists and 16 shots in nine games this season.