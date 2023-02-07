Verhaeghe potted two goals to complement another pair of assists in Monday's 7-1 win over the Lightning.

Verhaeghe was instrumental in helping his coach, Paul Maurice, to career victory No. 800, and it came at the expense of a five-time NHL All-Star goalie in Andrei Vasilevskiy. This was already the 14th multi-point game for Verhaeghe, whose already banked a career-high 28 goals to complement 19 assists through 52 contests.