Verhaeghe scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Ducks.

Verhaeghe finished a breakaway opportunity in overtime to give Florida a 4-3 win while reaching the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career. The 27-year-old forward has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games. Verhaeghe is up to 30 goals and 22 assists through 59 games this season. He's three points shy of his career best of 55, set in 78 games last year.