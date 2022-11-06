Verhaeghe scored two goals during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the host Kings.
Verhaeghe is making a habit of scoring a pair of goals. The 27-year-old center compiled his third two-goal effort in nine outings. Verhaeghe, who finished with five shots in 19:35 of ice time, collected his first goal after his centering pass deflected off an opponent's skate. His third-period tally tied the contest at 4-4, but the Panthers fell to 2-4-0 in their last six games.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Forces overtime Thursday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Big game against Ottawa•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Collects two goals•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Playing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Game-time call•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Seals series in overtime•