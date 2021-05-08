Verhaege (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

Verhaege was originally expected to be ready to ready to return Saturday, but the Panthers have evidently decided to exercise caution with the budding 25-year-old forward. Verhaege is, however, fully expected to draw back into Florida's lineup for Monday's season finale versus the Lightning. He's racked up 35 points through 42 games this season.