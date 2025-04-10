Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Verhaeghe (rest) will not be available Thursday versus Detroit, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.

Verhaeghe has been slumping of late, going 13 games without a goal before scoring his 18th of the season Wednesday versus Toronto. The 29-year-old forward is likely to play Saturday versus Buffalo. Look for Jesper Boqvist to reenter the lineup in place of Verhaeghe versus Detroit.

More News