Verhaeghe (rest) will not be available Thursday versus Detroit, per Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post.
Verhaeghe has been slumping of late, going 13 games without a goal before scoring his 18th of the season Wednesday versus Toronto. The 29-year-old forward is likely to play Saturday versus Buffalo. Look for Jesper Boqvist to reenter the lineup in place of Verhaeghe versus Detroit.
