Verhaeghe registered a goal and an assist with three shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago. He also had two PIM.

Verhaeghe put the Panthers up 2-1 exactly 11 minutes into the second period, locating a rebound high in zone and blasting a slapper through Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen. It was his 10th goal of the year, topping his rookie total of nine in 52 games with Tampa Bay. Verhaeghe also picked up an assist on Aleksander Barkov's insurance tally midway through the third period. Verhaeghe is enjoying a three-game point streak (two goals, two assists) and is a plus-6 in that stretch.