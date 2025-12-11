Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: One of each in Wednesday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Verhaeghe scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.
Verhaeghe has scored in four straight games, totaling five goals and two assists, since he missed a Dec. 2 game versus the Maple Leafs to welcome his child into the world. The 30-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in his last seven contests with 13 points in that span. Overall, he's up to nine goals, 14 helpers, 72 shots on net, 26 hits and a minus-1 rating across 28 appearances in a top-six role this season.
