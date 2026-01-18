Verhaeghe tallied a goal, distributed an assist and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Verhaeghe recorded a primary helper on Sam Bennett's goal in the second period before he later tallied Florida's second empty-net goal across 46 seconds near the end of the game. With the pair of points, Verhaeghe now has 14 goals, 22 assists, 103 shots on net and 46 hits through 46 outings this season. While he went cold near the end of the 2025 calendar year, he has eight points across his last six games, which includes three multi-point performances over the last four contests. After appearing to be off the necessary pace to match or surpass the 53 points he posted across 81 regular-season games a year ago, the left winger is back on track to challenge that number. He holds solid value across most standard fantasy formats for the remainder of the season.