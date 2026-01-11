Verhaeghe scored a power-play goal, dished out an assist, put two shots on net and served four PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Verhaeghe struck the back of the net on a power play in the second period before lending a hand on Gustav Forsling's go-ahead goal in the third. With the pair of points, Verhaeghe is up to 13 goals, 18 assists, 98 shots on goal and 45 hits through 43 outings this season. After a seven-game scoreless streak that took him into the new year the 30-year-old winger now has three points in as many games. With Matthew Tkachuk (groin) likely returning to the lineup in the near future, his addition would be a huge boost to Verhaeghe's fantasy value and for Florida's second line as a whole. Verhaeghe is on pace for his fifth consecutive campaign with 50 points or more, giving him good fantasy value for the second half of the regular season.