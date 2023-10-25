Verhaeghe scored a goal on five shots in the Panthers' 3-1 win over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Verhaeghe opened the scoring for the Panthers, beating Mackenzie Blackwood point blank off a nice pass from Matthew Tkachuk. This goal marks Verhaeghe's third of the season as he now has three points in six games. He will continue to be a large part of the Panthers' offense, playing on the Panthers' top-six forward core and top power-play unit.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Scores again Monday•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Good to go•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Dealing with muscle tightness•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Secures win in overtime•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Collects two more points•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Two points in Game 5 win•