Verhaeghe (undisclosed) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Verhaeghe is considered day-to-day but he'll miss his third straight game Sunday. The 26-year-old's next chance to play will be Tuesday in Boston.
