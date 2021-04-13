Verhaeghe (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's road game versus the Stars, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Verhaeghe is considered week-to-week, so he'll likely be out through this Saturday's matchup against the Lightning. The 25-year-old has been a fantastic surprise this season, posting 17 goals -- 15 at even strength -- and 35 points through 42 games.
More News
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Another multi-point night•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Distributes two assists•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Puts away two more goals•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Explodes with four points•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Collects goal No. 12•
-
Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe: Breakout year continues•