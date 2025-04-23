Verhaeghe notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Verhaeghe helped out on a go-ahead goal by Sam Reinhart late in the first period. The 29-year-old Verhaeghe is turning things around with at least one point in six straight games (three goals, four assists). He had a mediocre regular season of 20 goals and 53 points in 81 appearances, a drop of 19 points compared to 2023-24. He's still logging top-line minutes to begin the playoffs, which puts him in a position to rack up plenty of offense.