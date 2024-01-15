Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss to Anaheim on Monday.

Verhaeghe has been red hot recently, scoring eight goals and 17 points over his last 11 outings. That's elevated him to 23 markers and 43 points in 43 games this season. While his recent success has naturally increased his overall offensive pace, it still wouldn't be shocking for the 28-year-old to finish the campaign with 80-85 points after he established himself as a high-end threat in 2022-23 by contributing 42 goals and 73 points in 81 contests.