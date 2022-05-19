Verhaeghe (undisclosed) will suit up for Thursday's Game 2 versus the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Verhaeghe has been dealing with a nagging injury, but it appears he's good to go Thursday. He'll play in his usual top-six role while looking to bounce back from a quiet performance in Game 1.
